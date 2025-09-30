Brother, Please Protect Your Prostate  

Prostate cancer significantly impacts Black men. It ranks as the most common cancer among men in Africa, representing around 20.4% of new cases in 2022. In sub-Saharan Africa, both incidence and mortality rates are increasing, with many instances being diagnosed late; in turn, this is a barrier to treatment options and positive outcomes. In the United States, Black men face a 1.7 times higher likelihood of being diagnosed and a 2.1 times higher risk of dying from prostate cancer compared to white men.

These disparities stem from biological and socioeconomic factors, as well as limited access to care and low awareness of available resources. Then there is mistrust. Early detection plays a vital role in saving lives. As Prostate Awareness Month comes to a close, here are several trustworthy organizations, programs, and tools that can help you get screened, stay informed, or support someone in need.

ZERO Prostate Cancer

The Zero Prostate Cancer organization offers education, support groups, podcasts, free screening locators, and resources tailored for Black men. Their “Black Men’s Prostate Cancer Initiative” is included in this effort.

Prostate Cancer Foundation – “Black Men: Know Your Risk”

The Prostate Cancer Foundation places great emphasis on its “Black Men: Know Your Risk” initiative. The foundation prioritizes information customized for men of African descent, including when to begin screenings, lifestyle recommendations, and patient resources.

Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN)

The Prostate Health Education Network provides resources for early detection and screening, webinars, information on clinical trials, and outreach to faith communities, all designed to promote empowerment and enhance awareness.

South Carolina AMEN Program

The SC Amen Program targets African American men aged 40-69, offering educational sessions, assistance with screening, and follow-ups to alleviate barriers for underserved populations.

GLOBOCAN / WHO

Globocan, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, provides current statistics on disease incidence and mortality rates worldwide and by region, facilitating an understanding of trends and risks associated with prostate cancer.

Shared Decision Making with Your Doctor

This practice is vital: discuss the advantages and disadvantages of testing, taking into account your personal risk factors, such as age, family history, and race.

Prostate cancer poses a significant risk that can be life-altering, but it doesn’t have to mean the end. Understanding your risk, undergoing early testing, and utilizing the numerous resources available can truly change the outcome. Brothers, safeguard your prostate. It’s important.

