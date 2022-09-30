PROTECT YOUR ONLINE IDENTITY WITH WINDSCRIBE VPN’S PRO PLAN

One of the drawbacks of spending time online is the chance that browsing activity could increase your chances of being hacked or your devices being hit with ransomware. Both companies and individuals alike have seen an increase in data breaches and hacks. Sadly, there seems to be no end in sight.

It’s a double-edged sword.

While you’ll never be fully immune to hacking attempts, you can surely protect your devices and information from falling into the wrong hands with the help of a good VPN. Windscribe VPN offers superior protection for your online information, and for a limited time, you can purchase a pro plan for just $39. That’s a savings of 43% from its MSRP ($69). You won’t find a lower price anywhere online.

While Windscribe is a VPN at its core, it offers so much more than just unparalleled protection. It comes with accessibility for a desktop application, enabling it to work in conjunction to protect you from online ads and trackers. The easy-to-use interface will have you up and running in no time.

The company adheres to a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn’t even require as much as an email address.

You’ll gain access to a large VPN network that spans 69 countries and 112 cities. It features the strongest encryption, thanks to an AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth & a 4096-bit RSA key. Split tunneling allows you to choose which apps go over the VPN.

The desktop app comes with firewall protection, a secure hotspot, and a proxy gateway, among other security-minded features.

Windscribe VPN has received rave reviews from numerous publications.

Tom’s Guide rates it “Very Good.” TechRadar and PC World rate it 4 stars, while it received a 4.4-star rating by G2.

This software runs on the Windows, mac, Linus, iOS and Android operating systems.

Purchase Windscribe VPN today and rest assured knowing your online profile and information are secure every time you browse the internet.

