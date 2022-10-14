Protect Your Privacy With Hushed

While secondary phone lines have always been around, their importance has been underscored over the past couple of years. Whether for work-from-home or for personal uses, a reliable additional phone line is valuable. These days, you can secure a secondary phone line by simply downloading an app.

For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for just $24.99. That’s a savings of 83% from its MSRP ($150).

Hushed Private Phone Line allows you to keep your actual number hidden. In doing so, you can make phone calls and send text messages without divulging your personal number. It’s great for those times you need to make work calls or when you need to contact someone for classified items that have piqued your interest. It’s also a safe way to connect with people on dating apps.

Setting up your new number is a breeze. It’s all done through Hushed’s app. From there, you can select your area codes from 100s of available ones across the United States and Canada. Just as with your daily phone, you’ll be able to set up customized voicemails along with call forwarding. All of your communications can be managed in the Hushed app.

As with traditional mobile devices, you can utilize your WiFi or data while using Hushed so you don’t have to incur charges from your service provider.

This product is rated 4.6 stars on the App Store. Tech Crunch in its review writes: “A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice.”

This specific plan allows users to receive and send 6,000 SMS and 1,000 minutes of phone time.

Hushed provides a secure and reliable secondary phone line at a bargain price. Purchase it today and enjoy its benefits, whether for business or personal usage.

Prices subject to change.