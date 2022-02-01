PRSA Foundation and Mission North Clear Path for BIPOC Women in Tech

The PRSA Foundation and Mission North announced today the launch of “The Future Is” fellowship — a program for black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC)-identified females interested in the tech industry. In partnership with Mission North, this marks the PRSA Foundation’s largest financial offering to date for an individual student.

This annual fellowship will offer a $15,000 scholarship, a $5,000 stipend and a paid one-month internship with Mission North to a BIPOC female-identifying student interested in tech communications, science communications or digital marketing and design, according to a press release.

“The PR workforce has been long-tasked to become more diverse, and this is a time for organizations to go above and beyond in supporting students of color through financial resources, education and internships who are hoping to enter the industry. In partnership with Mission North, we together embrace this challenge to create a more dynamic and inclusive industry. We are thankful to them for making this our largest award for a stellar recipient, and we hope many other organizations will follow their lead,” said Aerial Ellis, Ed.D., president of The PRSA Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

While the tech industry has been working to make the necessary strides to improve diversity, equity and inclusion, Mission North is leading the way through their work with tech-based clients including Google, LinkedIn, Toast, and Canva. With teams in 25 cities including San Francisco, Brooklyn, Boston, DC and Portland, the agency is committed to making a positive social impact within their company and local communities.

“We’re engaged in ongoing, intensive work to learn and unlearn behaviors, and to create opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives to contribute, grow, earn and thrive in their careers. Through our partnership with the PRSA Foundation, we are actively building a more progressive future for our industry — specifically, by creating pathways for individuals who’ve been historically excluded from leadership positions. It is our hope that we can catalyze momentum for change in diversity, belonging, and equity” said Tyler Perry, co-CEO of Mission North.

The fellowship requirements include:

– A registered full-time undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.

– A rising junior or senior.

– BIPOC female identified.

– Pursuing a major in public relations, marketing and communications, digital marketing and design, and/or tech-marketing.

– A GPA of 2.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

– Technologically equipped for the fellowship and have their own laptop.

– Authorized to work in the United States, have a state-issued ID and second form of identification for hourly work.

– Preference will be given to PRSSA members.

– Preference will be given to candidates who are pursuing a career in technology public relations and the technology industry.

The deadline to apply is Mar. 14, 2022. Details can be found on PRSA’s website.

The PRSA Foundation believes in building a more progressive future for the next generation. Plans to create more access and opportunity with long-term, expanded initiatives for students of color and other underrepresented communities will continue throughout 2022.