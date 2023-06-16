Black Employee Reveals Reveals CEO's Racist 'Noose Meeting'

Ryan Marshall, the CEO of PulteGroup, is in hot water again after one of the plaintiffs against him revealed the harassment against him for reporting racist behavior within the company. Idus Hartsfield spoke out after a PulteGroup executive “openly waved” a noose in front of employees, including at least two who were Black, while warning them “not to hang themselves.”

“It was a frigid reminder, like getting dumped in a bucket of ice, like (seeing that) things are not progressing like you may have thought,” said Hartsfield, who added he was afraid to report the incident to human resources and worried he would be targeted, but “then it started eating away at me, I did start having like anxiety and it was a good period of time to filter through the different emotions that I had. I couldn’t sleep thinking about it and that’s what ultimately compelled me to go to HR.”

After Hartsfield reported the noose incident to human resources, he says that he was repeatedly “written up for non-issues” until he was terminated in May 2020. Hartsfield had never been written up in his four previous years at the company.

PulteGroup released a statement describing the allegations as “reprehensible,” but a second plaintiff stated that CEO Ryan Marshall not only knew about the “noose incident,” but covered it up and terminated the black employees that blew the whistle.

“Ryan Marshall has fired just one of the players in the racist and discriminatory scheme our lawsuit made public,” said Richard Turnbow. “He also has not sent me or my fellow litigants an apology. We lost our employment because we were targeted, lynched, harassed, and terminated or chased from PulteGroup. The Atlanta office is a mess and it’s run by the CEO. The buck starts and stops with him.”

Turnbow is one of three Black former PulteGroup employees that have secured legal representation by the highly reputable Zausmer Law Firm in order to pursue CEO Ryan Marshall and other named PulteGroup senior executives in a sweeping conspiracy to reward personal loyalty over merit and, in some specific cases, white employees over Black employees.

PulteGroup’s Jim Zeumer, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, told Lansing CBS affiliate WLNS Channel 6: “Our company leadership is committed to ensuring an environment of inclusion where all people are respected and valued. What is depicted in the images is despicable and has no place in our company nor in our society. The allegations are not consistent with our values and corporate culture.”

CEO Ryan Marshall, under fire for his role in the racist “noose incident” at PulteGroup, released a statement acknowledging racism in the company.

“Marshall passed responsibility alleging an organized conspiracy against him or sought to downplay the racism by saying that one of the incidents, the ‘Noose Meeting,’ was in 2019,” said Turnbow. “Ryan Marshall doesn’t care about equality or diversity. His statement proves that much! Apologize and let us get on with our lives. Put an end to the legal games. We appreciate the thousands of messages over the internet and messages from our former colleagues at PulteGroup.”

The case is being pursued under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in Michigan, where PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and maintains its registered office. PulteGroup is a Fortune 500, publicly traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “PHM” ticker symbol. PulteGroup is the third-largest homebuilder in the country.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.