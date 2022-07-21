Purchase This High-Quality Refurbished Laptop at Nearly 50% Off

Buying a new computer doesn’t have to be stress-inducing. Those who have recently found themselves in the market have likely been met by eye-popping prices because of the current state of inflation. The prices alone have halted many from proceeding on their computer-buying adventures.

Thankfully, there are other options at your disposal, like this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook laptop. For a limited time, you can purchase a Lenovo Chromebook N22 for just $59.99. That’s a savings of 40% from its MSPR ($100).

This lightweight and efficient laptop is more than capable, as it packs 10 hours of battery life, an optimized Chrome OS, wireless connectivity, and more into a portable yet sturdy package.

Whether you’re checking your emails or watching the latest TV show or movie in your streaming queue, this offering from Lenovo delivers enhanced browsing for both tasks. Its 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor is powerful enough to multi-task during your email, streaming, or data entry activities. Should you find yourself in need of even more processing power, the CPU can achieve a burst speed of 2.16 GHz.

Chrome OS is the best Google has to offer, and it comes with access to some of the company’s most popular apps, such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Docs, and others.

This laptop is ideal for streaming and video calling, thanks to its 11.6-inch screen and its HD anti-glare display. Enjoy crisp and vibrant visuals when watching videos, and capture vivid photos and videos with its 720p HD web camera. It’s WiFi and Bluetooth compatible, as well. And with 16GB of storage, you can download and save files, videos, and other data.

Purchasing a computer doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor. This Lenovo laptop comes with many features at an attractive price point. You can purchase a Lenovo Chromebook N22-20 11.6″ Laptop Celeron 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD (Refurbished) today for $59.99 or 40% off.

Prices subject to change.