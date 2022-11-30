Pusha T Expresses Disappointment in Ye: ‘There is no Room for Bigotry or Hate Speech’

Every day for nearly two months, Ye, the fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, has been covered in many media outlets due to his behavior, comments, and activities. Through this particular journey which has seen him lose millions, business relationships, and friends, no one who is currently still close to him has really said anything, at least not publicly.

That has changed.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Clipse rapper Pusha T, who made some noise within the hip-hop scene with his brother, Malice (now No Malice) many years ago, has broken his silence on Ye’s current behavior.

The recording artist, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, was once signed as an artist on Ye’s label before accepting the position of president of the G.O.O.D. Music imprint in 2015. As a frequent collaborator and defender of Ye, he recently expressed “disappointment” with his friend after Ye’s recent string of antisemitic statements.

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Pusha T told the Times. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Earlier this year, Pusha T released the final album under his Def Jam contract. The production duties for that project, It’s Almost Dry, were split between the two producers he has been associated with throughout his recording career: Pharrell Williams and Ye. The album was recently nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Pusha T also discussed his relationship with Ye when it comes to creative freedom.

“Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’

“Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”