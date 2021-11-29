Put An End to Spam Calls and Texts With This Spam Blocker

One of the better inventions this century has been caller ID. It’s been beneficial as a way to prevent unwanted calls from slipping through the cracks, saving us the frustration of having to deal with them at unwanted times.

For as much success as the technology has brought, it hasn’t been infallible. As caller-ID technology has advanced, so have spammers’ attempts at breaking through.

The RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker offers a nearly impenetrable defense against unwanted spam calls. For a limited time, a five-year subscription to the service is available for an extra 40% off with code CMSAVE40 for just $71.99 as part of our Cyber Monday sale.

RoboKiller eliminates 99% of spam calls. It boasts a predictive call-blocking algorithm that intercepts and blocks detective spam calls within less than .01 seconds so that your phone won’t even ring. You can also select from a library of hundreds of Robokiller’s Answer Bots to fight back against intrusive scammers.

RoboKiller has been featured on NBC, Engadget, Wired, Ars Technica, and News Tonight. It currently has a rating of 4.5 stars on Apple’s App Store, and it’s currently rated 4 stars on Android’s Google Play.

Twenty-nine verified purchasers have given RoboKiller 4.5 stars. “Best caller ID and spam blocker on the market. Been using it for a few years. Keeps spam callers away. Highly recommended!” writes verified 5-star reviewer Frank P.

While RoboKiller offers superior protection against unwanted phone calls, it also blocks all unwanted spam text messages sent to you. The software tracks emerging regional spam call trends.

Few things are as frustrating as receiving unwanted spam calls. With RoboKiller, you can effectively render those attempts useless, as its software offers superior protection against scammers. Put an end to them today by purchasing this Cyber Monday deal for $71.99 with promo code CMSAVE40.

Prices subject to change.