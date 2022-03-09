Quarterback Russell Wilson Has Been Traded To The Denver Broncos

After several weeks of quiet negotiations, the Seattle Seahawks have traded their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

ESPN reports in return for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Seahawks will get quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Wilson, who is married to the recording artist Ciara, took the Seahawks to Super Bowl XVLIII, in 2014 where they defeated the Broncos 43-8. He then took the Seahawks to a second consecutive Super Bowl in 2015, but the Seahawks lost to the New England Patriots 28-24.

During the 2020-21 season, Wilson carried the Seahawks to a 12-4 record, but this year the Seahawks went 7-10 as he missed multiple games after having surgery on one of the fingers on his throwing hand during the season.

Wilson, who played college football at North Carolina State University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin waived his no-trade clause in order for the trade to go through, which will end his ten-year tenure with the Seahawks, which included nine Pro Bowls.

The quarterback will still have to pass a physical for the trade to become official, but he preferred being traded to Denver over other teams including the Washington Commanders.

Wilson could become the first Black quarterback to play for the NFL’s first Black owner. The Broncos are currently being sold by the family of their previous owner Pat Bowlen, who died in 2019. Both Black media mogul Byron Allen and Black billionaire Robert Smith have expressed interest in purchasing the team.

While Wilson did not outright request a trade, there was interest from both Wilson and the Seahawks to get a deal done. Wilson was expected to count for $37 million against the NFL’s hard salary cap next season for the Seahawks. With the trade, the Seahawks will now save $11 million towards next year’s salary cap.

However, the Seahawks will also pay Wilson $26 million in dead money (money that goes to a player no longer on that team paying him).