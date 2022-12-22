Package Deal: Jackson State Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Commits, Joins Dad at Colorado

In a move that comes as no surprise, Deion Sanders‘ quarterback son has officially announced he will join his father at the University of Colorado Boulder this upcoming football season.

Former Jackson State University (JSU) starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders released a video on his Twitter account showing him outfitted in a Colorado Boulder football uniform.

Earlier this month at a press conference introducing Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders as the new football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, Sanders announced that he was taking his son with him as the team’s starting quarterback.

Although some may see it as nepotism, other signs point to the younger Sanders’ talent.

Shedeur Sanders did such a formidable job as the quarterback at JSU that he was awarded the Jerry Rice FCS National Freshman of the Year award as well as the SWAC Freshman of the Year trophy last season. In his second year at the HBCU, he improved. The super sophomore threw for 3,383 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games. He led the JSU Tigers to the last two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

Deion Sanders’ record at Jackson State University over three seasons was 27-5,. This season, the team was undefeated until it lost the Celebration Bowl earlier this month. Shedeur Sanders also completed 70.2 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions. For good measure, he rushed the ball 76 times for 174 yards while adding five rushing touchdowns.

Coach Prime’s hiring may be a great thing for the school, but not for now-former football players at his new school. At least 13 students from the class of 2023 had their scholarships revoked after Sanders was hired. At the press conference where he announced his hiring, the head coach told the players in attendance that some of them should enter the transfer portal because he was bringing players with him.