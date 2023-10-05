Quavo Sinks His Teeth Into A ‘$100K Glizzy’ In France

C’est délicieux! Former Migos member Quavo was recently in France, and while there, he dined on a very expensive meal.

Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, took several bites out of a supposedly six-figure delicacy–though Americans might beg to differ. Quavo took a bite out of what he described as a “one hundred thousand dollar glizzy,” another name for a hot dog or frankfurter.

The video was posted on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page. He labeled it “Quavo eating a hotdog with gold flakes in France.”

HotHipHop said Quavo’s “glizzy” was topped with “some shimmering gold flakes.” Whether it cost $100,000, only Quavo knows.

Stateside, with the death of his fellow Migos member and nephew Takeoff still on his mind, the Grammy-nominated recording artist appeared on a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2023.

He joined Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Rep. Lucy McBath, the mother of gun violence victim Jordan Davis, and Community Justice Action Fund Executive Director Greg Jackson. The panel spoke about how gun violence can be battled with the help of powerful advocacy and community intervention strategies.

After Takeoff was killed in Texas last year, Quavo started a nonprofit organization, The Rocket Foundation. According to the website, the foundation was created “to honor the life and legacy of Kirsnick Khari Ball (known to many as “Takeoff”); the Rocket Foundation has been established to support programs that are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.”

