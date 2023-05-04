Rapper Quavo Hosts Annual Huncho Day Raising $2M in Honor of Takeoff

Former Migos member Quavo hosted his most recent Huncho Day celebrity football game that honored the late rapper and fellow group member Takeoff, who was killed in Houston last year. The $2 million from the game will go toward Quavo’s charity, The Rocket Foundation, which Migos founded following Takeoff’s death.

In an Instagram post, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper thanked all who participated in the April football game.

According to AllHipHop, notable celebrities included rapper J.I.D and athletes Jalen Ramsey, Jameis Winston, and D’andre Swift, attended the game at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

“I look forward to Huncho Day every year because I get together with some of my close friends and come back to the place where it all started for me,” Quavo said.

The Georgia native continued, “This year was extra special as we launched The Rocket Foundation in memory of Takeoff. It was a day where we got to play some football, raise money for the community, and remember Take.”

Takeoff was killed after being shot at a bowling alley during a private event in Houston on November 1, 2022. The popular hip-hop artist was with his uncle and group member, Quavo, to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince.

WSB-TV reported that an autopsy revealed Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The Houston County Coroner’s office also found bullets in his arm and ruled Takeoff’s death as a homicide.

Shortly after Takeoff’s death, The Rocket Foundation was established. The organization supports programs in hopes of saving lives through community-based solutions proven to prevent gun violence.

According to Hypebeast, a limited-edition hoodie is being sold to benefit The Rocket Foundation. The Legends x Quavo, Forever Takeoff hoodie can be purchased on the Legends website for $140. All proceeds going to the foundation.