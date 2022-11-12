Quavo Remembers TakeOff At Celebration Of Life In Atlanta

The Celebration of Life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, otherwise known as TakeOff, was held in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, and several people spoke in honor of the late recording artist, including Ball’s uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III from the New Mercies Christian Church. Drake, Offset and Quavo also reportedly spoke at the service. Quavo also posted a moving tribute to his nephew on Instagram. He talked about the two growing up together and having a love for the WWE. Quavo also noted that Ball never bothered anyone or raised his voice.

“Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

“I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

He went on to say how much he loved Ball.

“I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you. I guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

Photos from the homegoing shared on Twitter by Tidal’s Elliot Wilson included pictures of Cardi B and Offset, Drake and artwork of Ball.

Official Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty. Takeoff 🙏🏼

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was with Ball when he was killed on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas following an argument over a dice game. He was 28.