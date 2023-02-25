Quavo Says Migos Is ‘Gone’ in New Song Tribute to Takeoff, ‘It Can’t Come Back’

Quavo released his latest musical tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff, where he also confirmed the end of their platinum-selling rap group, Migos.

On Wednesday, Quavo returned to the music scene with his new single “Greatness,” People reports. The song serves as an homage to Qauvo’s nephew and Migos group member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022.

In the single, Quavo raps that Migos is “gone” in the wake of Takeoff’s death.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf—ing flow, n—-, Take’ did that,” Quavo raps while crediting Takeoff for creating Migos’ signature rap style.

“So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n—-, it can’t come back.”

Quavo speaks on the future of the Migos in his new song “Greatness” 💔 pic.twitter.com/YWKvpwziC5 — 808s & Car Shakes (@808sndCarShakes) February 23, 2023

The song release comes after reports of Quavo and Offset getting into a physical altercation backstage at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, TMZ reports. According to insiders, the fight started just before Quavo hit the stage to perform his tribute to Takeoff “Without You” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show.

Apparently, Offset wanted to join Quavo on stage and was asked to by The Grammys. However, Quavo blocked him from appearing on stage, which set off the fight.

The drama and musical tributes come after Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, just one month after he and Quavo released their collaborative album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

There were already clear signs of a divide in the rap trio befire Takeoff’s death, but the tension took new heights in the wake of his passing.

Fans have been reacting to Quavo’s latest lyrics about Migos being over and are begging the rapper to make peace with his cousin and group member Offset.

“You and Set need to make peace and music for Take,” one fan wrote.

“@QuavoStuntin Please make up with @OffsetYRN You 2 need to be holding it down for Take please🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💔,” added another.