Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed

One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified.

Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The other shooting victim was reportedly a 24-year-old woman who was also treated at a Houston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No details were released about their injuries.

No suspects have been publicly named.

Calls to stop the violence within the community have been the theme since Takeoff’s passing. Young Dolph’s girlfriend, Mia Jaye, who had to go through the pain of losing her boyfriend to gun violence last year, made her thoughts known on social media.

Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee, in November 2021.

She posted a message on her Instagram Story stating, “I am mentally, emotionally and physically drained… I am tired of the same ole s**t… like how many Black men have to die before something different takes place?”

“Peace, blessings and sincere prayers to Takeoff’s family… my heart throbs for you and us all.”

J. Prince, a powerful record executive in Houston, broke his silence on Thursday. Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston with Prince’s son, Jas, to celebrate his birthday. He also called for the community to change the narrative regarding Blacks killing each other.

“As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of black-on-black killing.”

“Let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting a end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence; it’s okay to live and let live to see another day.”