August 8, 2024
Helen ‘Queen Afua’ Robinson Victorious In Fight For Family Home After Brooklyn Judge Cancels Eviction
The community rallied in support to save the family home of "Queen Afua" who has inspired people across the world to embrace holistic healing.
For renowned holistic health practitioner Helen “Queen Afua” Robinson, home is a place for wellness, and her family can finally continue to live in peace now that a judge of the Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court has canceled an eviction battle brought about due to white-collar criminals who allegedly stole the deed to the family’s home that her grandfather purchased in 1951.
On Aug. 6, Judge Bernard Graham ordered to do away with the eviction attempt that would have forced the “wellness queen” and her daughter, Sherease Torain, out of their family’s Crown Heights home. According to an Aug. 4 petition started by Joel Feingold on Change.org, the Robinson-Torain family was the first Black family to reside on their block of brownstones at 964 Park Place. Robinson, who has influenced over a million people across the world to embrace holistic practices, has been fighting for justice since 2015 after the deed to the home was allegedly forged by a deed theft ring. Court documents filed in 2022 claimed Robinson’s mother, Ida Robinson, was tricked by landlord Menachem Gurevitch, who the petition alleged approached with a request to help her refinance the home.
However, after her 100-year-old mother died in 2023, deed thieves allegedly attempted to attack the family with an eviction warrant, one of several attempts since Gurevitch claimed Ida sold him the home for $800,000, Patch reported. With the latest eviction date scheduled for the morning of Aug. 7, the petition prompted community efforts for the family who “has been a beacon for Black and working-class Brooklyn for generations.” The petition concluded with 3,943 supporters of the family’s demand for justice backed by neighbors, elected officials, and lawyers. Additionally, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced a criminal investigation of the deed forgery.
