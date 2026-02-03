Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Queen Latifah Celebrates Her Partner Eboni Nichols’ Work As Grammy Producer In a post on Instagram, Latifah shared a doting message acknowledging the hard work of her partner of over a decade.







Queen Latifah publicly paid tribute to her partner, Eboni Nichols, after her long-term partner served as a producer for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In a post on Instagram, Latifah shared a doting message acknowledging the hard work of her partner of over a decade. Nichols has produced and choreographed in Hollywood for years with little acknowledgement. Yet the Owner of E. Nichols Productions had a hand in producing “music’s biggest night.”

In the post, Latifah wrote, “Eboni Nichols! I couldn’t be more proud of you for being a Producer on this year’s Grammy Awards. I ❤️ watching your dreams come true, baby!” The Queen included images of Her Queen smiling with visible joy.

Latifah also acknowledged the larger production team’s contribution to the ceremony. In the same post, she wrote, “Shout out to the Executive Producers Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins. You all are elevating the biggest night in music to a whole new level.”

Nichols has an established career in dance and choreography and has worked professionally in the entertainment industry prior to her role on the Grammy production. Her work on the 2026 ceremony marked a career-accelerating credit for the 47-year-old. Latifah. In addition to the Grammys, Nichols has worked on multiple productions as a choreographer. Her credits include the Oscars, Dream Girls, The Kennedy Center Honors, and American Music Awards.

As their careers continue to thrive, Nichols and Latifah have the honor of being parents. In 2019, the women celebrated the birth of their son, Rebel. Beyond the reveal of his name, Rebel only makes rare public appearances with his famous mothers. As Nichols continues her ascent in Hollywood and Latifah continues on her 3-decade run in the industry, the public may see more of the 5-year-old.

