Women by Kandiss Edwards 'Its Getting Hot In Here' Queen Latifah Partners With WeightWatchers To Bring Menopause Awareness







Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens is the new spokeswoman for WeightWatchers, and her latest campaign addresses more than just weight loss.

WeightWatchers has unveiled “WeightWatchers for Menopause,” its first program built specifically to support women through perimenopause to post-menopause. For its launch, WeightWatchers named Queen Latifah as its inaugural spokeswoman. The Queen brings not only her Hollywood pedigree but also personal experience with the condition to the role.

In the advertisement, Latifah references the symptoms of the condition, “Is it getting hot in here? Nah, girl, that’s just the menopause.”

In a press release, WeightWatchers discussed its decision to address an issue plaguing many women worldwide. Chief Executive Officer Tara Comonte expressed pride in the company’s direction.

“For more than six decades, WeightWatchers has evolved with science to meet the changing needs of our members,” Comonte said. “With this first-of-its-kind menopause program, we’re proud to deliver truly comprehensive care in a single plan, bringing together specialized medical expertise, science-backed nutrition, lifestyle tools, and a compassionate community. This program sets a new standard for the industry and women’s health, empowering millions to feel healthier, stronger, and more confident as they navigate menopause and beyond.”

At 55 years old, Queen Latifah is experiencing a tumultuous menopausal state. She says that, though the transition is new, it has given her insight that she would like to share. It’s also inspired her to share information with other women.

“Menopause has been a new journey for me — one that’s changed how I see and care for my body. It’s shown me how important it is for women to have support that truly understands this stage of life. That’s why I’m proud to be the spokesperson for WeightWatchers’ new program.”

Menopause is a period during which women, on average, 51 and over, experience multiple changes to the body due to a natural decline of hormones, according to the Mayo Clinic. As the body begins to cease production of fertile eggs, the symptoms can range from mild to extreme:

Irregular periods.

Vaginal dryness.

Hot flashes.

Night sweats.

Sleep problems.

Mood changes.

Trouble finding words and remembering, often called brain fog.

There are multiple ways to manage the symptoms of menopause, including hormone therapy and a change of diet. To that end, WeightWatchers and the Queen are doing their part to help women manage their weight and menopause.

