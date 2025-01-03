Mass Shooting Leaves 10 Wounded In Queens

Police are still searching for four suspects in the Queens, New York, mass shooting that injured 10 people on New Year’s Day.

The shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. near the Amazura Event Hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens. Authorities said the venue was near capacity, with 90 people inside, and 15 others were waiting outside to enter, according to WAFB.

As the would-be partygoers stood in line, the suspects allegedly approached and opened fire on the crowd, wounding ten people.

“Four males opened fire more than 30 times in the direction of the group standing outside the event space, striking multiple victims. The males fled on foot westbound on 91st Street toward 143rd Place, where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early morning press conference. “Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found 10 victims — six females and four males — who were taken to local hospitals. All of the victims are expected to recover.”