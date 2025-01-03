man dead, July 4, Birmingham, partner missing, MASS SHOOTING
by Kandiss Edwards

January 3, 2025

Mass Shooting Leaves 10 Wounded In Queens

Mass shooting at Amzura Event Hall in Queens, New York leaves four men and six women wounded.

Police are still searching for four suspects in the Queens, New York, mass shooting that injured 10 people on New Year’s Day.

The shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. near the Amazura Event Hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens. Authorities said the venue was near capacity, with 90 people inside, and 15 others were waiting outside to enter, according to WAFB

As the would-be partygoers stood in line, the suspects allegedly approached and opened fire on the crowd, wounding ten people.

“Four males opened fire more than 30 times in the direction of the group standing outside the event space, striking multiple victims. The males fled on foot westbound on 91st Street toward 143rd Place, where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early morning press conference. “Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found 10 victims — six females and four males — who were taken to local hospitals. All of the victims are expected to recover.”

The private event was being held in honor of a teenager who had been a victim of gun violence.

The Amzura Event Hall conveyed its sympathies for the harm caused to its patrons, via its Instagram account. The statement stated the venue does not regularly experience such violence and that the act was a singular event. 

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred,” the venue said. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act.”

Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the violence and expressed her outrage at the incident.

“This can’t be our normal,” Hochul said in a statement. “We must continue to fight the violence plaguing New York.”

New York authorities are urging the public to report any tips related to the incident. Chief Rivera is encouraging New Yorkers to “say something” if they have information that could help curb the violence affecting the city.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA) or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: Mississippi AG Office Sides With Police By Declining To Prosecute Officer-Involved Shootings With Black Victims 


×