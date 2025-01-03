January 3, 2025
Mass Shooting Leaves 10 Wounded In Queens
Mass shooting at Amzura Event Hall in Queens, New York leaves four men and six women wounded.
The private event was being held in honor of a teenager who had been a victim of gun violence.
The Amzura Event Hall conveyed its sympathies for the harm caused to its patrons, via its Instagram account. The statement stated the venue does not regularly experience such violence and that the act was a singular event.
“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred,” the venue said. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act.”
Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the violence and expressed her outrage at the incident.
“This can’t be our normal,” Hochul said in a statement. “We must continue to fight the violence plaguing New York.”
New York authorities are urging the public to report any tips related to the incident. Chief Rivera is encouraging New Yorkers to “say something” if they have information that could help curb the violence affecting the city.
Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA) or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
RELATED CONTENT: Mississippi AG Office Sides With Police By Declining To Prosecute Officer-Involved Shootings With Black Victims