Yes! Questlove Did Pop-Up With Dinner At The Roots Picnic

Questlove brought on the good vibes and good food for the 2024 Roots Picnic festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

The Roots drummer and frontman teamed up with Stella Artois to create a unique first-of-its-kind pop-up restaurant dubbed “Questlove’s Cheesesteak Diner.” The diner served plates of his signature Questlove’s Cheesesteak paired with Stella Artois.

Inspired by Questlove’s vision for a “better for you, better for the planet future,” additional menu items included the drummer’s Lemon Pepper Popcorn, Kale Picnic Slaw, and Shoestring Potato Fries. There were games and entertainment on deck inspired by Questlove’s epic game nights, and attendees at the retro pop-up diner also enjoyed access to the festival’s headlining acts to end the evening.

Headliners for this year’s two-day Roots Picnic included Lil Wayne, The Roots, Nas, André 3000, Gunna, and Philadelphia’s hometown diva Jill Scott, who brought out fellow Philly native Tierra Whack. Others who hit the stage include Sexyy Red, The Dream, Smino, Philadelphia’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcasters Wallo and Gillie, Cam’ron, Robert Glasper, Wale, Fantasia, and many more.

Panel discussions on social issues and economic empowerment also took place at the Roots Picnic Con, where featured panelists tackled topics around music education, real estate, and beauty careers. Questlove hosted a keynote conversation with a few of this year’s panelists, including Philadelphia rapper Beanie Sigel, singer Marsha Ambrosius, Leon Thomas, and Mont Brown.

The Roots launched the Roots Picnic in 2008 with their manager, Shawn Gee, to give back to the city that made them. Since its inception, the festival has grown into a highly anticipated annual event that puts Black culture at the forefront.

“It feels like it’s something that’s for the culture,” attendee Teayra Bowden tells WHYY. “Recognizing where all the people of color are in the city coming together, [it’s] really special.”

Between the talent-packed lineup, panel discussions, and good vibes within the crowd, Roots Picnic is one festival where Black Excellence shines bright.

