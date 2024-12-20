Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Great, Quick Gifts To Get The Last Days Before Christmas Skip the gift card and get creative!







There’s less than a week to go until Christmas, and even though Mariah Carey sang “All I Want For Christmas is You,” that is not a true statement for all. There’s the office Secret Santa event, friends Christmas party, and any number of events that require a gift.

The easiest last-minute gift is the tried and true gift card, but according to CNN, “as much as $21 billion of unspent money tied up in unused and lost gift cards.”

Giving cash is just as impersonal. Picking out a more thoughtful gift with so little time left may be a tall order, but BLACK ENTERPRISE has got you covered. Here are a few last-minute gift ideas for those who didn’t make it onto your naughty list.

Body Essentials, $5.99 and up

Making a self-care basket is one of the easiest and quickest ways to throw together a quick gift. A one-stop shop for body wash, body spray, cologne, and more smell-good items is Bath and Bodyworks. The “Ocean” men’s line is a crisp and fresh scent that will work for any man In your life, and the women’s line is extensive.

Charcuterie, $101.99

Harry and David is an excellent place to get a charcuterie basket. It offers customizable selections of meat, cheeses, nuts, jam, wine, and more. Think of the basket as an edible arrangement for the non-fruit lover in your life. If you want to save yourself the drive, the basket can be delivered directly to the door of its recipient.

Eye Massager, $69.98

For the friend or family member who is trying to rest and relax this holiday season get the Renpho eye massager. The device sends soothing pulses to your eye muscles, relieving tension and headaches. Sold by many retailers, with Prime shipping, the Renpho can make it to your home in less than two business days.

Luggage, $76 and up

If you are looking for a beautiful but functional gift, the Bies weekend bag is a great choice. Excellent for a weekend getaway, the Bies offers durable leather or canvas clutches, mini bags, and 360-rotating luggage. A quick trip to Nordstrom will provide multiple options.

Kindle, $135

The Amazon Paperwhite will always be a winner for readers in your life. The Kindle allows the reader to download multiple books to one slim purse-sized device. The device is glare-free and is advertised to have a 12-week battery life. You can get the Paperwhite on Prime or walk into your local Target.

Coffee Machine, $150

For all the caffeine kings and queens, Mr. Coffee has a range of selections. The single-serve coffee maker is great if you’re tired of throwing out pots of leftover liquid gold. The machine offers barista-style concoctions and cold brews. Available at Macy’s and Amazon.

Drink Mixer, $19.99 and up

Ross Dress for Less is home to many magical finds. A staple for the retail store is its belfry selection of dinnerware. This drink mixer is perfect for anyone. The 16-oz. frosted glass shaker can be used to serve up holiday libations this year and the years to come.

