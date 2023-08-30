Quincy Brown Posts Throwbacks To Remember Late Mom Kim Porter, ‘I’m Still A MOMMA’s Boy’

Quincy Brown has been taking time to remember his late mother Kim Porter through a series of throwback photos shared online.

Most recently, the “Dope” star shared a side-by-side of childhood photos standing alongside Porter who wore a black dress.

“Young Pooh Bear,” he captioned the post.

It came one month after he shared another throwback smiling with his mom in a group photo.

“I’m still a MOMMA’s boy,” he wrote with a purple heart.

The reflective posts come ahead of the four-year anniversary of Porter’s passing from pneumonia in November 2018. The 47-year-old model and mother of four was found unresponsive inside her Los Angeles home.

Authorities determined she died from a lung infection and no foul play was involved, NBC News reports.

“It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia,” according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. “The manner of death was certified as natural.”

Porter left behind four children Quincy, whom she welcomed with singer Al B Sure and Diddy raised as his own, and three children welcomed with Diddy, son Christian “King” Combs, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

In April, Quincy was promoting the Paramount+ series, “MTV’s Family Legacy” which he narrated and appeared in alongside his brothers Christian, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their famous dad Diddy. While speaking about the family-oriented show, Quincy opened up about how important carrying his mom’s legacy is for him.

“I’m my mom’s son, so therefore, there’s so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn’t even started yet, which is the best part about it,” he told People.

“What my mom’s legacy is representative of is beyond words. That’s gonna really come to life soon.”

