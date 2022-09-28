Woman Suing Diddy For Wrongful Termination Claims To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Music mogul Diddy is calling the lawsuit filed by the woman suing him for wrongful termination a shakedown. A woman being called Jane Roe in court documents who claims to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex, Kim Porter, is suing the music executive for dismissing her when she requested maternity leave.

Roe claimed that she was hired as a nanny to the former couple’s twins when Porter died unexpectedly in 2018 of pneumonia. According to TMZ, Jane claims that she was fired 2 years later after she requested maternity leave. Roe said that she was let go for being pregnant and unmarried and is seeking unspecified damages.

A Diddy spokesman told the outlet that the woman was not related to him or Porter and that the lawsuit was an attempt to extort him. The spokesman also claimed that Roe was hired as a part-time, temporary nanny for the twins following Porter’s death and said her departure was “planned and agreed to” before her pregnancy announcement.