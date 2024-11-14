Quincy Jones’ Cancer-Related Cause Of Death Revealed

Autopsy reports reveal that Quincy Jones had been privately battling pancreatic cancer, which he ultimately succumbed to at the time of his passing.

The death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health lists pancreatic cancer as the official cause of death for the music icon, TMZ reports. The report confirms there were no other factors contributing to his passing. The news arrives one week after Jones passed away on Nov. 3 at age 91, peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Bel-Air, California.

At the time, no cause of death was shared, and it appears his battle with cancer was not publicly known. Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles this week, with attendance solely by his seven children, brother, two sisters, and other close family members. A bigger ceremony is being planned for a later date.

“Although this is an incredible loss for our family,” his family shared in a statement. “We celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

The statement continued. “He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Over his seven-decade career as a producer, composer, and arranger, Jones shattered racial barriers in the music industry. His influence stretched from the bubblegum pop era of the 1960s to iconic film scores for cult classics like The Wiz and The Color Purple. Jones earned numerous accolades for his collaborations with some of the world’s greatest artists, including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and — most famously — Michael Jackson.

Jones is survived by his brother, two sisters, and seven children, including actresses Kidada Jones and Rashida Jones, who paid tribute to her dad following his death in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” Rashida wrote. “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones)

She continued. “He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

