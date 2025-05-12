Quincy Jones’ Custom-Built Bel Air Mansion Up For Sale At A Whopping $60 Million

Quincy Jones’ estate has listed the late mega-producer’s Bel Air mansion for sale. The estate hopes to sell the home for a whopping $60 million.

Jones spent six years on custom builds for the five-bedroom, 17-bathroom abode. He sought the design efforts of his former classmate and architect, Gerald Allison, FAIA. The stone-sided structure came to life in the early 2000s while becoming part of Jones’ formidable legacy in Hollywood.

“My father loved his home so much,” said the producer’s daughter, Rashida Jones. “He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison. Our family has a lifetime of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home.”

David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Compass’s David Kramer Group listed the house. Kramer also emphasized the home’s “pedigree and scale” that came with its iconic owner, who died in November at 91.

“With a rich cultural legacy, this iconic estate has welcomed Hollywood royalty, global dignitaries, and legendary artists. Just minutes from Sunset Boulevard, it stands as one of the most exceptional view estates in all of Los Angeles, offering rare privacy, pedigree, and scale,” shared the realtor in the caption.

Like Jones’ worldly approach to music, his house represents the international destinations that inspired him. The home’s primary living room, shaped in a central rotunda, took inspiration from an African mud hut. As for the materials used for the home’s foundation, Egyptian pyramids led to the incorporation of travertine, alabaster, and limestone. Furthermore, his self-proclaimed “global gumbo” found at the estate made it part of his enigmatic charm.

“The whole world is represented here, from Morocco to Nefertiti to the Tang dynasty,” he told Smithsonian in a 2008 interview.

The property spans 2.3 acres in the exclusive Bel Air area, also the neighborhood of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s mansion. Jones’ long-time estate features a double-height atrium, a wine-tasting room, a game lounge, and a screening room. The home includes a gallery, a reception area, and a security office to add to its magnitude.

With expansive views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pacific Ocean, and the famous Los Angeles skyline, its new owners can enjoy its impressive amenities, including a tennis court, a cabana, and an infinity-edge pool.

