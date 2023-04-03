Quinta Brunson Criticized After Joking About Lack of Diversity On ‘Friends’

Quinta Brunson is receiving mixed reactions to her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, where she took a jab at the lack of diversity on the popular ’90s sitcom, Friends.

The star and creator of Abbott Elementary had one of her dreams come true Saturday when she hosted SNL, Entertainment Tonight reports. Brunson described the gig as a “pinch me” moment.

She had dreams of auditioning for the show in her childhood, but the process “seemed long” which led her to “[create] my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got asked to host and it was so much easier!”

Brunson went on to compare the success of her Emmy award-winning show to that of Friends, the hit NBC sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers,” Brunson joked.

“And instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people—it does.”

'I have a show called "Abbott Elementary," like say "Friends." Instead of New York, it's in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does!' – Quinta Brunson's opening monologue on #SNL pic.twitter.com/bvHEEp985I — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2023

After the clip was shared on Twitter, Brunson received a swarm of reactions from social media users who criticized her shade toward the popular 90s sitcom.

“Ok? So what does she want to do about this.. reverse time and change the cast of Friends?” one user wrote.

“She isn’t the first to say this and who cares. Friends was not a show meant for black people,” added someone else. “They had their target market and had a successful run. We gotta stop whining about the past.”

One commentator called out the irony of Abbott Elementary being diverse but not representing other people of color.

“I’m going to create a show like ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Friends’ but instead of not having Asian people, it does,” they quipped.

Abbott Elementary has proven to be a huge success. In its two seasons, the series has already picked up an an Emmy, three Golden Globes, and a Critics Choice Award. Next season, Taraji P. Henson joins the cast in a major guest starring role as the mother of Brunson’s character, Janine Teagues.