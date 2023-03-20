Quinta Brunson Responds to Erroneous Tweet From Educator About ‘Abbott Elementary’ Storyline

“I’ll share it again. The creator, lead writer and co-producer of @AbbottElemABC @quintabrunson is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education. She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks.”

I’ll share it again. The creator, lead writer and co-producer of @AbbottElemABC @quintabrunson

is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education. She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks. — Jeanne Allen (@JeanneAllen) March 16, 2023

Brunson replied to Allen by disputing some of the things she mentioned in her Tweet.

“you’re wrong and bad at research. I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct- which happens to charters often.”

you’re wrong and bad at research. I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct- which happens to charters often. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023

She then adds that “loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued” before thanking the educator for watching Abbott Elementary.

“Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued. Thanks for watching the show 🙂”

Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued. Thanks for watching the show 🙂 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023

After responding to Brunson addressing her tweet and the mischaracterization of her education, she asked, “why isn’t it all about the kids?”

“Talented TV writer @QuintaBrunson was peeved at my pointing out she attended charter schools while writing a show that consistently attacks. She quibbled with the facts. I responded. The real question is, why isn’t it all about the kids @AbbottElemABC?”

Talented TV writer @QuintaBrunson was peeved at my pointing out she attended charter schools while writing a show that consistently attacks. She quibbled with the facts. I responded. The real question is, why isn’t it all about the kids @AbbottElemABC? Read the thread here. https://t.co/sKw13UeGX6 — Jeanne Allen (@JeanneAllen) March 16, 2023

So far, no further response from Bunson.