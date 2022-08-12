Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

After making history as the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in the comedy category in the same year, Quinta Brunson continues her remarkable rise by signing an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.



Last month, the writer, who created and stars in the ABC breakout sitcom, Abbott Elementary, made Emmy history when she was nominated for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (for her role as Janine Teagues), and writing for a comedy series (for the pilot episode).

Now, according to Deadline, she has signed a long-term deal with Warner Bros. for any new television projects forthcoming.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next,” Brunson said in a written statement.

The Wrap reported that Brunson will create, develop, and produce original programming for all Warner Bros. platforms. That will include Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming platforms, cable channels, and the U.S. broadcast networks.

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey said, “Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

According to Variety, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman to ever be nominated in the comedy acting category at the age of 32.

Earlier this month, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Brunson was named the new face of Olay for its Retinol24+ Peptide Night collection, as People reported. That collaboration signified Brunson’s first-ever beauty partnership.