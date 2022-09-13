White Male Privilege Displayed: Quinta Brunson Unbothered as Jimmy Kimmel Steals Her Emmy Moment

Stars who played a part in the “Abbott Elementary” series were racking up wins on Monday at the 2022 Emmy Awards, while this comedian was racking up backlash.

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson was awarded her first Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, but the gag from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was no laughing matter for viewers.

Kimmel and Will Arnett presented Brunson with her first win Monday night at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony. Correction: Arnett presented as Kimmel laid on the stage for a schtick that was in bad taste. Arnett dragged Kimmel on stage and jokingly reminded the audience of Kimmel losing in an earlier category.

As Kimmel laid in Brunson’s way, the disrespect was as palpable and as much a slap in the face to Brunson as the one Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock at the Oscars.

His excuse? Apparently, it was the “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there,” Arnett said about Kimmel referring to his visit to the theater’s bar after losing.

The not-so-funny comedic bit was meant to be taken in jest as Kimmel throwing a fit because he lost. But in the process, he refused to let a Black woman have a winning moment all her own and instead did what most colonizers do — stole her magical moment.

When Arnett tried moving Kimmel out of the way as Brunson approached the stage to accept her award, and good ole Jimmy Kimmel remained on the floor — in her way — and throughout the duration of her speech as if he was passed out.

Limited with time, Brunson tried to play along — like Black women always have to do — and gave her thanks to the “Abbott Elementary” team, her Philly family, her momma and daddy who were surely watching, and her husband. She did it unbothered with the comedian still lying at her feet.

Backstage, Brunson told reporters, “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much.”

CNN reports the writer mentioned that Kimmel was an early supporter of her and “Abbott Elementary.”

Quinta Brunson addressed Jimmy Kimmel laying on stage during her #Emmys acceptance speech: "I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face." https://t.co/Bm8Bfhyi0k pic.twitter.com/cMDuZbq0AQ — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

Brunson also mentioned that she didn’t know what the internet would think about what took place. However, viewers already had comments rolling in expressing their thoughts about Kimmel’s disrespectful stunt and taking the spotlight away from a black woman during her moment.

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022 — H. (@cynicaltomorrow) September 13, 2022