R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Being Estranged From Children

Radar Online has obtained documents that R. Kelly has placed the blame for his lengthy estrangement from his three children and his sexual history on his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

The media outlet possesses a psychiatric evaluation submitted to the court by Kelly’s attorney. A doctor held discussions with the “Step in the Name of Love” artist several times about various topics.

It’s been widely reported that Kelly was abused as a child. Kelly talked about the childhood abuse he dealt with growing up, his prior relationships, and his sexual preferences. The singer’s attorneys felt the release of the report to the court would convince the judge to grant Kelly some leniency; instead, the R&B singer received a 30-year sentence.

The evaluation shows that during his session, Kelly discussed his relationship with his ex-wife Andrea “Drea” and their three children: 24-year-old Joann Kelly, 22-year-old Jaya, and his namesake, 20-year-old Robert Kelly Jr.

The artist admitted to being estranged from his children due to problems with their mother. The two were married from 1996 to 2009. According to Radar. Kelly told his doctor that the marriage ended because Drea wanted to pursue a dancing career instead of being a housewife as promised, “which was something they had discussed prior to the marriage.”

It was also revealed during those sessions that Kelly conceded that his “problematic sexual behaviors” created significant social consequences. He alluded to an inability to sustain romantic or platonic relationships and the estrangement from his children.

According to the report, “Mr. Kelly stated that his sexual history related to conflict with his ex-wife of subsequent estrangement from his children.”

A New York jury found Kelly guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering last year. The disgraced singer-songwriter is scheduled to go on a separate criminal trial in Chicago, where he was recently transported.