R. Kelly Wants To Be Released Amid Claims of White Supremacist Groups Murder Plot

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is calling for his immediate release from federal prison, claiming the government is trying to have him assassinated behind bars, the Chicago Sun -Times reports.

Kelly’s lawyers spoke outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago after filing a motion to have the singer released to home detention amid allegations that federal prison officials solicited the help of the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist group, to have him assassinated.

Attorney Beau Brindley made bold claims that the reasoning behind the alleged plans was connected to the “corrupt criminal conduct” of people who “manufactured his convictions.” “We recognize the stunning quality of these allegations, but in the end, these are not allegations made by R. Kelly; these are not allegations made by my office,” Brindley said.

“These are allegations made by men who were solicited.”

Lawyers for #RKelly are asking for the former singer’s immediate release to home detention citing a dangerous environment behind bars and murder plot. @CourtTV https://t.co/W6UfZTCOck pic.twitter.com/PXXjAB0AWI — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) June 10, 2025

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking. According to USA Today, inmate and Aryan leader Mikeal Glenn Stine claims officials from the Bureau of Prisons offered to release him early due to a terminal illness in exchange for Kelly being assassinated after being transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute facility in Butner, North Carolina – where Kelly is serving his sentence – and was placed in the same unit.

Stine alleges previous orders from a prison official to instruct other Aryan members to commit beatings and killings. The leader also claims he was promised no conviction if he carried out Kelly’s assassination, permitting him to escape the facility. But after a change of heart, he told the “Ignition” singer about the plan.

Despite the allegations against him, Kelly still has his eyes on freedom and given President Donald Trump’s passion for helping those behind bars, Brindley thinks he can help his client. He admits that the legal team isn’t seeking clemency but more so “ a conversation with the president.” “This is precisely the kind [of] prosecutorial corruption that President [Donald] Trump has vowed to eradicate,” the attorney said.

“We believe [Trump] is the only one with both the power and the courage to do it. And we will surely seek whatever help he can provide us in this fight.”

Federal prison officials declined to comment on “pending litigation or matters that are the subject of legal proceedings.”

While this isn’t Kelly’s first attempt to regain his freedom outside of prison cells, Brindley thinks the five-page declaration –allegedly “signed, sworn and affirmed” by Stine –should be reason enough for the public and a judge to believe him. “To those who would disbelieve him, my question is simple, ‘Why would an avowed white supremacist ensure that the last months of his life will be absolute misery in an effort to try to help R. Kelly of all people?’” Brindley questioned.

“There is no logical answer to that question unless Glenn Stine is telling the truth.”

