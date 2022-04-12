R. Kelly Takes Exception With Former Attorneys for Allowing People on the Jury Who Saw ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Last week, R&B singer R. Kelly went on record slamming his former lawyers for allowing people on the jury who watched the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.
According to the New York Daily News, the I Believe I Can Fly singer was disappointed in his legal team for failing to get jurors from his court case removed from the jury pool who watched the scandalous docuseries. Surviving R. Kelly showed detailed commentary from several victims accusing the disgraced singer of sexual abuse.
Kelly wrote an affidavit that stated to the judge that his attorneys didn’t even allow him to be a part of the jury selection process.
“At certain points during jury selection, I did hear that some jurors may have seen the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docuseries and that concerned me greatly,” Kelly wrote. “I raised my concerns with my attorneys, but they shooed me off. I was nothing more than a bystander in the process.”
“There was no strategy involved in choosing the jurors that sat on my jury as far as I could tell,” Kelly wrote. “At least there was no trial strategy that involved my input.”
Last fall, R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking, and racketeering trial, the U.S. attorney’s office announced for the Eastern District of New York.
Kelly now faces more than 30 years in prison for allegations that he raped, abused, and physically assaulted women and minors.
Among Kelly’s many charges include knowingly infecting some of his accusers with a sexually transmitted disease. He was also accused of bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and producing child pornography.
Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
He’s currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing in May.
The artist is also facing charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago for running a scheme to buy back sex tapes he made with underage girls and bribe or coerce witnesses in the 2008 child pornography trial against him in Cook County. He was acquitted of all charges.