R. Kelly Takes Exception With Former Attorneys for Allowing People on the Jury Who Saw ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

“There was no strategy involved in choosing the jurors that sat on my jury as far as I could tell,” Kelly wrote. “At least there was no trial strategy that involved my input.”

Last fall, R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking, and racketeering trial, the U.S. attorney’s office announced for the Eastern District of New York.

Kelly now faces more than 30 years in prison for allegations that he raped, abused, and physically assaulted women and minors.

Among Kelly’s many charges include knowingly infecting some of his accusers with a sexually transmitted disease. He was also accused of bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and producing child pornography.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

He’s currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing in May.