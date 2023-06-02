R. Kelly’s Record Label Slapped With A Court Order To Pay His Victims

R. Kelly’s record label are in financial trouble after New York prosecutors filed a Writ of Continuing Garnishment on behalf of the R&B singer’s victims on June 1, 2023.

Court documents obtained by HipHopDX revealed that R. Kelly’s record label, Sony Entertainment, is being demanded by creditors to pay down an outstanding balance. “The outstanding balance on the aforesaid judgment is $504,289.73, including interest, as of June 1, 2023. Interest is continuing to accrue,” one document stated.

According to another document that revealed a credit of $27,828.24 as part of the outstanding balance, more than 30 days has elapsed since demand for payment of the recorded debt. “The Garnishee is believed to owe or will owe money or property to the Debtor, or is in possession of property of the Debtor, and said property is a nonexempt interest of the Debtor,” the document read.

A third document read that Sony Music Entertainment, the Garnishee, is required to provide a written statement within 10 days of being served with the Writ of Continuing Garnishment.

In March of 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Heather Williams, who was named as one of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse victims, was awarded access to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s Sony Music royalties. Estimates of the royalties totaled $1.5 million.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, fought back against a $4 million judgement against the singer. “I’ve never in my career seen such a flouting of the rules to deny him even the opportunity to defend these civil cases, even when the courts were fully aware that Kelly was incarcerated, unrepresented at points, and facing multiple criminal indictments,” Bonjean said at the time. “Indeed, much of these civil proceedings occurred without Kelly’s knowledge.”

HipHopDX reported that R. Kelly was sentenced to two decades in February 2023 and served with the 30-year New York sentence where he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. A grand jury found the singer guilty on 13 federal counts, which included child pornography and creating a sex tape with a minor.