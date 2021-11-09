Rachel Rodgers On Why We Should All Be Millionaires & How to Get There

Rachel Rodgers is a CEO, business coach, podcaster, author, mother, wife, and intellectual property lawyer who founded her company, Hello Seven, to help women scale to seven figures without sacrificing their families or their sanity.

In fact, the entrepreneur had a $1M month and purchased a 57-acre ranch during the pandemic. In her debut self-help book, We Should All Be Millionaires, Rodgers neatly pulls together her how-to strategies, teaching women all over the globe that they deserve to be millionaires and showing them exactly how to get there.

While Rodgers has been successfully coaching women to become millionaires for some time now, she was further inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book, We Should All Be Feminists. “Reading her book and seeing that message, I was like, actually, we should all be millionaires as well.”

Speaking on coming up with the concept for her We Should All Be Millionaires book Rodgers shared, “It is a message for women and all people who are historically and systematically marginalized that we should all be millionaires. We have the ability, we have the tools. We have the internet now, we can make it happen.” She didn’t want a book of fluff, though, adding, “I don’t just want to inspire people with a big goal, with a big exciting message. I want to give them the tools to actually make it happen.”

In We Should All Be Millionaires, Rodgers teaches that making money is not that hard and not just for ‘special’ people. Since the book’s release, Rodgers has received many messages sharing how the book is changing lives. If you want to be among the millionaires-in-the-making group, grab your copy wherever books are sold.

