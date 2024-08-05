News by Sharelle Burt ABC’s Rachel Scott Allegedly Receives Death Threats After Holding Trump Accountable Media analyst Eric Deggans said Scott has been the victim of threats on her life after questioning Trump on past comments about Black people.









ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott reportedly received death threats after an interview with former President Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists convention (NABJ) got heated, the Guardian reported.

NPR TV Critic and Media Analyst Eric Deggans wrote a statement on X stating that the journalist received threats to her life after questioning the GOP presidential nominee on July 31 about his past comments about Black people. “At a membership meeting today, NABJ’s executive director said ABC’s Rachel Scott had received death threats following her work asking incisive questions of Donald Trump at the group’s national convention Wednesday,” he wrote.

At a membership meeting today, NABJ’s executive director said ABC’s Rachel Scott had received death threats following her work asking incisive questions of Donald Trump at the groups national convention Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/YoiSXXfPls — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) August 3, 2024

During the intense engagement, Scott asked Trump, “Why should Black voters trust you?” and inquired about his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris being labeled a “DEI Hire,” given her ethnicity being in question. Trump’s response started with him claiming he never knew Harris was Black, saying she decided to “turn Black” to climb the political ladder. “I did not know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black.”

Scott defended the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, saying, “She has always identified as a Black woman” and pointed out that she graduated from a historically Black college and university, Howard University.

The seasoned journalist did receive an overflow of support from social media and colleagues, applauding her for a job well done alongside co-moderators Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Kadia Goba of Semafor. One fan added her to a list of other Black women who have held Trump accountable for his critical actions. “Fani Willis, Leticia James, Tanya Chutkin, Rachel Scott. Kamala Harris. Black women are the ones holding Trump accountable,” @HackingButLegal wrote.

Black women are the ones holding Trump accountable. — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) August 4, 2024

@AesPolitics1 said Scott “literally ended Trump’s political career.”

However, others criticized Scott’s form of questioning, including Faulkner. The news anchor accused her colleague of starting the discussion with an “emotional” tone, according to The Hill. She felt the indicted presidential candidate should have been given more grace after surviving an assassination attempt. “He walks out onstage and not a greeting to acknowledge it’s been 18 days at that point since you survived an assassination attempt. We’re going to ask you tough questions, but Mr. President, welcome, and we’re glad you’re still here,” Faulkner said.

“I mean, it didn’t take much to show humanity, and in that moment, I was so disappointed that that didn’t happen.” Despite heavy backlash, NABJ’s president, Ken Lemon, defended the decision to keep Trump on the agenda, but the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah resigned as co-chairperson of the convention’s organizing committee.

