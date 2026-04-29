Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Racism-Related Stress May Contribute To High Black Maternal Mortality Rates, Study Finds New research from the U.K. points to a connection between racism-related stress and the disproportionately high maternal mortality rates among Black women.







New research points to potential links between racism, economic deprivation, and the elevated rates of maternal mortality among Black women.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge analyzed 44 studies on pregnancy health and found that Black women showed higher levels of oxidative stress, inflammation, and uteroplacental vascular resistance—factors linked to poorer outcomes, The Guardian reports. The findings suggest that socioenvironmental stressors, including systemic racism and deprivation, may have measurable biological effects that impact the body’s ability to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

“Pregnancy and childbirth put great stress on a woman’s body. Black women may experience additional strain due to factors including systemic racism, socioeconomic disadvantage, and environmental stressors,” said Grace Amedor, of the University of Cambridge, the first author of the peer-reviewed study.

Published in Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism, the study highlights how pregnancy-related strain can disrupt key biological processes, raising the risk of conditions like preeclampsia. Despite clear evidence of disparities, researchers say the lack of meaningful action remains deeply concerning.

“I was surprised that although this disparity had been known for a long time, there was little research into the potential underlying physiological reasons,” Amedor said.

Increased uteroplacental vascular resistance—when blood vessels constrict—can limit blood flow to the placenta, while elevated oxidative stress occurs when harmful molecules overwhelm the body’s defenses. Higher inflammation is also linked to poorer pregnancy outcomes.

These conditions are closely tied to risks such as preeclampsia, preterm birth, and fetal growth restriction, all of which can negatively impact the health of both mother and child. In the US, Black women are up to 60% more likely to develop preeclampsia—often in more severe forms—due to systemic racism, chronic stress, existing health disparities, and unequal access to care, rather than genetics alone. Research also shows U.S.-born Black women face higher risks than those born abroad, underscoring the role of environmental factors.

“It’s important that we don’t stop trying to tackle the root causes that lead to worse pregnancy outcomes in Black women, which are the socioeconomic disparities and the systemic racism they can experience throughout their lives,” Amedor said.

In the UK, Black women are 2.7 times more likely to die during childbirth than white women and face higher rates of severe complications and perinatal mental health conditions. Black babies are also twice as likely to be stillborn. Researchers say the findings highlight the urgency of addressing the global Black maternal health crisis.

“It is unacceptable that Black women and babies continue to face significantly higher health risks during pregnancy and childbirth than white women in the UK,” said Dr. Jenny Barber, the vice-president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.







“This study explores how important physiological processes may be impacted by systemic racism and socioeconomic disadvantages, which could be a factor in the persistently poorer outcomes impacting Black women. We hope the findings encourages further research in this area.”