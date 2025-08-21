News by Jameelah Mullen Racist Arrested After Attacking Mentally Disabled Man With Knife Oklahoma City police detained a man after he allegedly tried to attack a mentally disabled man with a knife







Oklahoma City police detained a man after he allegedly tried to attack a mentally disabled man with a knife. CCTV footage shows 47-year-old Lawrence Kuykendall yelling racial slurs at a janitor at a local strip club before charging at him with a knife. “According to police, the janitor defended himself by beating Kuykendall with a broom.

“Just before 12:50 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a reported assault at a store in the 1100 block of North Meridian Avenue. At the scene, officers located Lawrence Kuykendall, who had cuts on his face and was bleeding, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kuykendall told police that a man ‘who was mentally challenged’ had assaulted him on the northeast corner of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. He said he had pulled out a knife in self-defense as the man walked up to him,” the police report obtained by News 4 Oklahoma states.

According to police, the victim, whose name was not released, claimed Kuykendall had been walking past his workplace for several days, calling him racial slurs and other derogatory names. The man asked Kuykendall to leave him alone and said he did not want to fight. He told investigators that on August 2, Kuykendall returned and resumed harassing him. The man, Kuykendall, then approached him with what he estimated to be a 6- to 8-inch knife and tried to stab him. He told investigators that he fought back, initially hitting him with a broom and then punching Kuykendall in the head multiple times.

Investigators viewed video footage of the altercation, which corroborated the janitor’s story. Police reports state that when Kuykendall stopped fighting, the man also stopped. After receiving medical attention, the Police arrested a bloodied Kuykendall. They detained him at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and racial, ethnic, or religious harassment.

RELATED CONTENT: Blame DEI: Poll Reveals Less Americans Believe In Racial Discrimination Against Black People