Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah And Raekwon Appear In Short Film Celebrating The 200th Anniversary Of Clarks Footwear

The shoe brand Clarks is celebrating 200 years in existence, and a documentary has been released that features Wu-Tang Clan‘s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah and is narrated by Brooklyn’s own Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def).

The footwear company released an 18-minute video to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the brand. Hip-hop lovers from the eighties and nineties, especially from the New York City area (Brooklyn specific), were very familiar with the stylish footwear.

People like Dana Dane, Clark Kent, and a host of others were known to rock Clarks as it became part of the stylings of those who were involved in and listened to hip-hop.

The documentary, directed by Set Free Richardson, also features contributions from Liam Gallagher, Martine Rose, Big Youth, Lila Iké, and others.

The company released a trailer on its Instagram profile.

“For two centuries, Clarks has defined and redefined shoemaking, evolving from a humble workshop in Street, Somerset, into a global brand. The Clarks story began in 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark combined craftsmanship with innovation, using leftover sheepskin from rug making to produce slippers and then later shoes – setting the foundation for a legacy. This year, we proudly celebrate 200 years of heritage and those that have adopted the brand as their own.”

The documentary starts with Raekwon being surprised that the shoes are 200 years old.

“It’s 200? Damn, that’s like BC with Clarks on right there.”

Later on in the video, Ghostface says, “Wow, 200 years is crazy…TVs weren’t even out, refrigerators weren’t out.”

Two brothers, Cyrus and James Clark, who started making shoes in a small workshop located in a small town in Street, Somerset, in 1825. The brand, now recognized worldwide, is still beloved today.

Take a look at the documentary below:

