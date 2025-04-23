News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Corrections Officer Knocked After Attempt To Smuggle $150K Worth Of Drugs Into Facility Raekwon Robins was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.







A corrections officer has been arrested after being accused of smuggling over $150,000 worth of drugs into a correctional facility.

The Virginia Department of Corrections announced that now-former Pocahontas State Correctional Center Officer Raekwon Robins was arrested after authorities seized the drugs following an investigation into the matter. The 29-year-old admitted to being involved in smuggling drugs into the facility before. Along with his admission for the prior illegal act, he confessed to making plans to attempt to bring the drugs into the Pocahontas facility again.

The former corrections officer was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of conspiring/delivering a controlled substance to an inmate.

Robins was charged after special agents from the VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) went to the facility to make the arrest on April 11. Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant for Robins’s residence, which led to the agents recovering the narcotics, which totaled more than $150,000 in prison value. A handgun, as well as $1,000 in cash, was retrieved at the scene.

“Anyone, whether they are a corrections employee or otherwise, should seriously weigh the risks of trying to smuggle drugs and contraband into one of our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson in a written statement. “VADOC OLES Special Agents and our intelligence teams are working around the clock to find you. Is a short-term gain worth potential time in prison? Consider that before you try to bring your poison into our secure facilities.”

The bust came after another smuggling arrest was made in March of another corrections officer from the Greensville Correctional Center. The Virginia Department of Corrections stated that Xavier Campbell, along with two other people, Willie Gamble, who was recently released from VADOC custody, and an accomplice, Erica Randolph, were arrested, and more than $300,000 in drugs were seized.

