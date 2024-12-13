Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth Will Graduate From WSSU Motorsports Program He is the third Black driver to win a national series race and was named a Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award recipient and voted Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series







Winston-Salem State University announced that Rajah Caruth will be graduating from its renowned motorsports management program on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Lawrence J. Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Caruth, a rising NASCAR driver, enrolled in WSSU in 2020 after being drawn to the university’s Bachelor of Science degree in motorsports management, where WSSU is the only historically Black college or university (HBCU) and the only public university in North Carolina to offer the program. He has earned his degree and will be walking with nearly 600 other graduates at WSSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony.

When he enrolled, Caruth was also taking his first steps in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Four years later, his achievements have made history. Read the full story: https://t.co/SzR9hBywUh pic.twitter.com/fWzpTcAQoq — WSSU (@WSSURAMS) December 12, 2024

“I have seen a significant increase of interest in our program as well as the university at large,” said Dr. Clay Harshaw, associate professor and motorsports management program coordinator at WSSU, in a written statement. “Rajah’s success has played a major role in that.”

The graduate has achieved several accomplishments while attending the university. He was involved in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program and is now the third Black driver to win a national series race; he was named a Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award recipient and was voted Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Caruth said, “It’s important for a program like this to have tangible and legitimate pathways for a student to get involved in the sport. The school has provided me a lot, not only on the professional side but personally – helping me grow as a Black man in this country and learning how to carry myself in professional environments.”

NASCAR has already announced that it was expanding its Campus Lab program to WSSU, making it the first university in North Carolina to participate.

“We’re excited about Rajah’s success on and off the track. Winning a NASCAR race and receiving your degree in the same year is impressive,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “Rajah sets a great example for what’s possible. We’re excited to continue seeing him grow and add to the fabric of NASCAR.”

