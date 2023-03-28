Rap Snacks Premieres Mini-Documentary at Inaugural HBCU National Conference

Rap Snacks, known as the official snack brand of Hip Hop, continues to celebrate black culture, music, and the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a red-carpet screening of Rap Snacks Symphony and the title sponsorship of the inaugural National HBCU Auxiliary and Dance Directors Association Conference in Atlanta, GA, March 29-April 2, 2023.

“Rap Snacks has a deep connection to HBCUs and our shared values of uplifting the black community, encouraging creativity, and supporting black-owned businesses,” said James Lindsay, founder and president, Rap Snacks. “Many of our executives and staff attended or are personally tied to an HBCU and appreciate their profound impact on the culture. We are pleased to be the title sponsor of this conference and showcase amazing talent through this mini-documentary.”

Rap Snacks Symphony is a digital content series that features a historically black college and university (HBCU) marching band and dance team playing the music of artists on Rap Snacks bags. This year marks the second installment of the series, featuring Clark Atlanta University’s Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Team. Last year, Central State University’s Invincible Marching Marauders (Wilberforce, OH) were showcased. Rap Snacks Symphony highlights HBCU bands to help grow the program and expose students to unique experiences and opportunities.

“Rap Snacks Symphony is a complete culture disruptor. This is where Hip Hop and entertainment meet corporate integrative marketing to create a product that rejuvenates, amplifies, and empowers our now- and next-generation moguls and culture shapers,” said D’Carius Clark, project manager Rap Snacks Symphony.

Rap Snacks Symphony will premiere at the National HBCU Auxiliary and Dance Directors Association Conference, along with a special talk-back panel session featuring key film participants. Close to 400 band and dance coaches, instructors, students, and enthusiasts are anticipated to attend and participate in networking and learning events from March 29-April 2, 2023, at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, GA. The screening will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:00 pm EST.