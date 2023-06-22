It Feels Good! Raphael Saadiq Announces Tony! Toni! Toné Tour Dates

Good news for Raphael Saadiq fans, the famed R&B singer/songwriter is going on tour and is bringing his beloved Tony! Toni! Toné along for the ride.

For the first time in 25 years, Saadiq will reunite with Tony! Toni! Toné and give fans what they want to see and hear. On Tuesday, June 20, Saadiq announced the “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Just Me & You Tour.”

The tour kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 21 at the BJCC Concert Hall and tours major markets nationwide including New York City Chicago, Nashville, and Los Angeles. The tour will wrap in Tony! Toni! Toné hometown at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on November 14 and The Masonic in San Francisco on November 17.

Produced by Live Nation Urban, the tour marks a momentous homecoming for Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley as they reunite and perform as Tony! Toni! Toné! for the first time in nearly 25 years. The trio is set to perform a number of their classic R&B smashes like “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” plus brand-new material for R&B fans.

Saadiq will also dig into the crates of his long library of music and perform tracks from his acclaimed solo albums, singles from his short-lived but beloved R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl, as well as hits he wrote for artists like D’Angelo, Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Solange and Beyoncé.

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” Saadiq said in a statement. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts.”

“Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Presale tickets begin on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 am PST/10 am EST with Live Nation and Spotify presales following on Thursday, June 22, at 10 am local time. General on-sale goes live Friday, June 23 at 10 am local time.

All tickets may be purchased through RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Thu September 21 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Fri September 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sun September 24 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue September 26 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Opera House

Thu September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat September 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun October 1 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu October 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun October 8 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

Tue October 10 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

Wed October 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Thu October 12 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Fri October 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Thu October 19 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri October 20 – Columbia, SC – The Township Auditorium

Sat October 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sun October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu October 26 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Fri October 27 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat October 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Sun October 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Fri November 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sat November 11 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon November 14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Fri November 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic