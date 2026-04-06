News by Sharelle B. McNair Sen. Raphael Warnock Says Trump ‘Needs A Lot of Prayer’ After Televangelist Compares Him To Jesus Warnock admitted to CNN’s Jake Tapper that he prays for the president all the time but he’s going to need more than that.







Before preaching the good gospel on Resurrection Sunday, Sen. Raphael Warnock touched on one man who “needs a lot of prayer,” and that’s President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Democratic senator, who is also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, admitted to CNN’s Jake Tapper that he prays for the president all the time, but he’s going to need more than that. “I pray as much as he has influence and power over people I care about. I affirm his humanity as I do anybody, but part of that prayer is about accountability,” he said during the interview.

“I have to be honest about what he’s doing. His kind of unabashed, unvarnished bigotry, the cruelty that he is unleashing on American streets through his version of ICE, those things have to be condemned. “And so, for me, prayer and prophetic speech, which holds power accountable, those two things go hand in hand. I am not about to be the chaplain blessing that which is ungodly and unjust.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock on his Easter message, why he never says he's walking in MLK Jr.'s shoes, and the reason he prays for President Trump pic.twitter.com/qtO16ZshzY — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) April 5, 2026

Warnock’s description of Trump and the acts of his administration is a stark contrast to how televangelist Paula White described him during an Easter lunch event held at the White House. She compared the indicted president to Jesus since they were both “betrayed and arrested and falsely accused.”

BREAKING: Televangelist Paula White compares Trump to Jesus because they were both “betrayed and arrested and falsely accused.”



This person is employed by the White House. pic.twitter.com/wN6HE3kVEJ — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 1, 2026

Despite praying for him, Warnock and Trump aren’t known to see eye to eye about religion. After a 2024 interview, Trump claimed the senator used “religion to try and divide the entire country” in a Truth Social post, according to The Hill, while Warnock said “Jesus is a victim of identity theft” inside Trump’s White House.

It doesn’t seem like Trump is focused on one religion, as his expletive-laced Easter post threatened Iran while giving “praise be to Allah.” “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped in one In Iran. There will be nothing like it!! Open the f***** strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!,” the president of the United States wrote.

Trump: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” pic.twitter.com/4fszYigGRc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 5, 2026

However, Warnock still hopes that things will turn around, reflecting on the meaning of Resurrection Sunday and calling it the “story of hope.” “The story of the resurrection is the story of hope in the midst of despair. I talk a lot about hope; I don’t talk too much about optimism. Optimism to me is milk toast. It’s thin. Often, it denies the tragic character of human experience. The tragedy that sits at the heart of our politics,” he said.

“Hope recognizes that there is a tomb, that was a crucifixion, and that there are a lot of people that live right there in a Good Friday world. But resurrection Sunday reminds us that that tomb does not have the last word and that there is hope.”

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