Brooklyn-born rapper Desiigner has been ordered to register as a sex offender as part of his sentencing for exposing himself to flight attendants while on a flight back to the U.S. from Japan.

TMZ reported Desiigner was sentenced to two years probation and as part of his sentencing he must participate in a psychiatric evaluation, drug testing, and perform 120 hours of community service. The Panda rapper is also barred from owning or possessing firearms.



Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure in April after being accused of exposing himself in the presence of flight attendants. According to the initial charging documents, Desiigner told federal agents that he didn’t get much “cootie” while overseas and was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.

The documents added that the flight attendant aroused him and “kind of showed her, showed her, un, ‘the magic stick.’ … thinking it would give her “encouragement.”

The rapper claimed he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident and didn’t appear to be impaired when talking to the FBI.

Following the incident, Desiigner put out a statement saying he’d been struggling with his health and was ashamed of his actions.

“For the past few months, I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” Desiigner wrote in an Instagram post according to Complex.

“While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

The 2016 XXL Freshman Class member broke out with his smash hits Panda and Timmy Turner but struggled to repeat the success of those records. Desiigner announced he quit rap for good last November following Takeoff’s death.

RELATED CONTENT: Rapper Desiigner Expeced To Plead Guilty to Indecent Exposure, Seeking 2 Year Probation And Community Service