Rapper E-40 Ejected From Kings-Warriors Playoff Game, Kings Launch Investigation Claiming ‘Racial Bias’

During game one of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warrior playoff series on Saturday, things got heated on the sidelines.

ABC News reports West Coast legend E-40 was kicked out of his seat and ejected from the game, and now the Kings organization has launched an investigation following claims of “racial bias.” “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.

According to E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, he was heckled and decided to address the person. However, he says it was “in an assertive but polite manner.” One thing led to another, and security guards were called over, and he was ordered to leave Golden 1 Center. The incident was caught on camera and made its way to social media, where fans were surprised since E-40 is a loyal Warriors fan, seen at many games.

Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

Andre Iguodala, a small forward for the Warriors, was visibly upset by the incident. A video seen on Twitter shows security having to hold the NBA champ back from getting into it with fans.

@andre was hot when he got back on the court.. somethin went down tho.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/D4ar82wFbN — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

Warrior guard Klay Thompson was also upset about how E-40 was treated, saying, “It’s unfortunate.

The rapper released a statement reminding people that fame and money don’t erase racial bias from happening. “Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” he said. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

According to Fox News, the Kings were victorious, beating the Warriors 126-123. Let’s hope no drama occurs during game two, set for Monday night.