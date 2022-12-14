Rapper Gunna Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Charges, Set to be Released

WSBTV in Atlanta is reporting that rapper Gunna cut a deal and pled guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

Gunna, along with 26 alleged members of a criminal street gang supposedly headed and co-founded by Jeffery Lamar Williams, also known as Young Thug, was named in the 56-count indictment.

The associates were arrested on suspicion of gang involvement and conspiracy to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law.

Gunna pled guilty to one charge, according to the outlet, but maintains his innocence. The charge was “conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corruption act.”

He reportedly did what he believed would be best given the dire circumstances of possibly serving five years. After a year in jail, he now has time served under the deal.

Gunna released a statement, saying:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said in a statement.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, following his arrest, the 29-year-old recording artist was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participating in Young Slime Life criminal street gang activity.

According to jail records, the RICO Act charge is from an alleged offense back in January 2013, while the street gang activity charge goes back to allegations from May 2018. The 56-count indictment was filed last Thursday and names 28 alleged associates of Young Slime Life.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has been charged with racketeering. The court papers allege that Gunna committed felonies, including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Other associates in Young Slime Life have been charged with violent crimes, including murder and attempted armed robbery.

The indictment alleges Young Thug is a founder of Young Slime Life, which began in Atlanta in 2012. The group is said to be affiliated with the Bloods gang. The 28 people listed in the indictment have been charged with conspiracy to violate the state RICO Act.