Kodak Black Gives Back, Pays Rent for 28 Florida Families Facing Eviction

Rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation have teamed up to help more than two dozen families facing eviction at the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WPTV reports Black and the foundation have paid the rent of 28 families living in the complex for the rest of the 2022 calendar year.

“When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month. But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1,000 without any real warning. That’s just not right,” Black said in a written statement according to WPTV.

“I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others. So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community.”

Black, who was shot earlier this year, has made numerous donations and other charitable endeavors in his Florida community and received a proclamation from former Broward County Mayor Dave Holness for his philanthropic efforts.

It’s not just people in Florida struggling to pay rent. Americans across the country are facing evictions as rent continues to rise and inflation is outpacing the growth in wages. According to ScheerPost, more than 3 million Americans will face evictions before Thanksgiving.

“We are trying to curb the housing crisis and shed light on it,” Francky Pierre-Paul, the founder of the non-profit A Different Shade of Love, told WPTV.

“And with him having such a huge platform, we’re just trying to show people—even in the light of holidays coming up—you have to think about the people facing eviction every single month.”

In addition to rising inflation, rent across the country is rising, keeping younger people at home longer. Rising rent affects everyone, from Florida residents to those living in Manhattan and even people living in mobile home communities.