Rapper Meek Mill Pardoned by Outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

After years of having to deal with the prison system in one way or another, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is getting his just due.

Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill, was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, he declared on Twitter.

The criminal reform advocate posted the good news to his Twitter account and posted the paperwork that clarifies that he has been pardoned for the 2008 drugs and firearms charges that he went to prison for in 2017. That document appears on his Instagram feed.

I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

The document, in part, reads, “And whereas, the Board of Pardons, after full hearing, upon due public notice, and in open session, have recommended to me, in writing, with the reasons therefor, the pardon of the said Robert R. Williams which recommendation and reasons have been filed in the office of the Lieutenant Governor.”

“Thankyall 🥲 I’m only gone do more for my community on god! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #newlevelsunlocked”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Last week, in a press release by outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, he states that he has granted 369 pardons which brings the total throughout his term to 2,540.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf. “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

NBC News reported that in November 2017, the rapper was given a sentence by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley of two to four years for a probation violation arising from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges.