Rapper Travis Scott Opened Applications For $1M in Emergency HBCU Scholarships

Travis Scott’s Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund provides financial support to HBCU students in their senior year who are facing financial challenges to ensure they can graduate on schedule.

The scholarship is led by the vision of Travis Scott and his family, who has a long history of involvement in HBCUs. Both his parents and his sister attended HBCUs while his brother is currently enrolled also in an HBCU.

The scholarship fund is named after his grandfather Waymon Webster, who attended Prairie View A&M Graduate School and served as its dean. Since this initiative is close to his heart, Scott has always been dedicated to providing help to Black students.

“I want students to know they can accomplish anything they set their mind to and that in a moment of financial uncertainty, we are here to help. I hope these scholarships will free them up to be as innovative and creative as they can be as they conclude one chapter of their lives and begin another. Money should not be a barrier for students to dream big,” Scott said, according to The HBCU Foundation.

In 2022, Scott gave away $1 million in scholarships through the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund. 100 HBCU students from the graduating class of 2022 received $10,000 each to help pay for their final tuition fees so they could surely receive their college diplomas on time.

Most recently, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with Astros Foundation to hold an HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic wherein most of the funds raised will go to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

