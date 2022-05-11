Rasheeda Talks New Show ‘Boss Moves’ and Going Into Business With A Spouse

Entrepreneur and reality star Rasheeda Frost is back and better than ever, and this time around, she’s letting the cameras follow her Boss Moves!

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are known for being transparent with their personal lives on reality television. While they focused more on their marital woes and family dynamic on Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, the former rapper has a new show to motivate the next generation of business owners.

While speaking exclusively with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Rasheeda dished on her new show, Boss Moves. It gives fans a peek inside her personal life and career as an entrepreneur while spotlighting how she built her thriving fashion and beauty businesses.

Rasheeda’s return to reality television will welcome audiences into her homes and businesses and behind the scenes of her many financial decisions. Whether she’s tackling the restaurant game with Frost Bistro & Bar or international real estate with the purchase of a home in The Bahamas—nothing is out of bounds when it comes to the “certified boss chick” Rasheeda.

She also explains how her start in music and working as an independent artist helped pave the lane for her entrepreneurial endeavors. As a fan favorite reality TV superstar and former rapper, many often forget that Rasheeda is also a highly successful entrepreneur and mogul in the making.

Whether the Atlanta-native is showing viewers around her Pressed boutique, filled with her best fashion finds, or cooking up new cuisines in her lavish kitchen, she’s always in boss mode strategizing her next big move.

Not to forget being a wife, mother, daughter, and friend to a slew of familiar famous faces. Viewers will be able to find Boss Moves on the streaming service Philo and through the entertainment company, Kin’s owned and operated social media platforms.

Press play below to hear Rasheeda dish on her new show and the other business dreams she hopes to make a reality.